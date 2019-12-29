Teen arrested in connection with Lynchburg homicide

FROM Lynchburg Police: LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred in the 600-block of Gum Street tonight.

On December 28, 2019 at 8:12 p.m., officers responded to a call for a malicious wounding in the 2000-block of Hazel Street. Officers found a 15-year-old juvenile male with a single gunshot wound to the arm.

Shortly after responding to the original incident, with the assistance of an LPD K9, officers identified a victim with a single gunshot wound to the chest in the 600-block of Gum Street. LPD officers and Lynchburg Fire Department medics immediately performed lifesaving measures that were unsuccessful. The deceased has been identified as Darius Saunders, Jr., 31, of Lynchburg.

The juvenile male has been arrested for the homicide.

This is an ongoing investigation. Any additional information will be released as an update to this news release.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. J. Tucker at (434) 455-6116 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.