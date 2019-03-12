Teen girl killed in Nelson County accident

News release: Virginia State Police Trooper T.A. Hackenbracht is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Nelson County. The crash occurred March 11, 2019 at 1:05 p.m. on Oak Ridge Road, less than a mile west of Diggs Mountain Road. A 1999 Acura Integra was traveling west on Oak Ridge Road when it ran off the right side of the highway. The driver over-corrected which caused the vehicle to cross back into the roadway and cross over the center line. The driver over corrected a second time, which caused the vehicle to run off the right side of the highway again. The vehicle then struck an embankment and a tree, spun around and overturned. The driver of the Acura, Zachary W. Debilzan, 22, of Amherst, Va., suffered minor injuries in the crash. A 16-year-old passenger and an 18-year-old female passenger from Shipman, Va. were both transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment. The 16-year-old Nelson County female succumbed to her injuries later Monday (March 11). The 18-year-old is still being treated for serious injuries. None of the vehicle’s three occupants was wearing a seat belt. Charges are pending, as the crash remains under investigation.