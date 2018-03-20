Tessy Plastics to expand, add 34 jobs

Tessy Plastics is expanding in Lynchburg and expecting to create 34 new jobs – that word today from Governor Northam’s office. The company will spend more than $9 million to accommodate a new product line. Tessy already employs more than 200 people in Lynchburg.

From Governor Northam’s Office: Governor Ralph Northam today announced that Tessy Plastics, a premier molder of custom injection molded plastic components, will invest $9.2 million to expand its manufacturing operation to accommodate a new product line in the City of Lynchburg. Virginia successfully competed against New York for the project, which will create 34 new jobs. “With over 200 employees, Tessy Plastics has been a valuable contributor to Lynchburg’s economy for more than 20 years, and we are proud that this global manufacturer will reinvest in the Commonwealth,” said Governor Northam. “Virginia’s strategic Mid-Atlantic location, superior transportation network, and competitive operating costs make the Commonwealth an optimal home for plastics and advanced materials companies, as evidenced by the more than $1 billion invested in the industry in the past decade. We look forward to continuing our strong corporate partnership with Tessy Plastics, and thank the company for choosing to grow in Lynchburg.”

Tessy Plastics, a division of Tessy Plastics Corporation, was founded in 1973 by entrepreneur Henry Beck. The company is a global medical contract manufacturer with ISO 13485 certification, FDA/GMP–compliant facilities in New York, Virginia, and China. Serving the industry leaders in the medical, automotive, aerospace, military, and consumer products markets, Tessy specializes in injection mold building, with the capability to design and build multiple cavity injection molds, injection mold repair, injection mold engineering changes, and injection mold maintenance services.

“Tessy’s products touch many facets of our lives, and we’re proud to support the expansion of this impressive company in Virginia,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Esther Lee. “Growing the plastics and advanced manufacturing industries is important to a diverse economy, and we’re thrilled that Lynchburg continues to provide the business environment for Tessy Plastics to thrive.”

“We at Tessy Plastics have an excellent, hardworking, and honest work force,” said Ken Beck, President of Tessy Plastics Lynchburg Division. “With our dedicated employees and the partnership with the City of Lynchburg and the Commonwealth of Virginia, we look forward to investing in our future to make us a stronger, more efficient company, keeping us competitive in a global market.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the City of Lynchburg and the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Northam approved a $200,000 Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist the City with the project. Tessy Plastics is eligible to receive additional grants and state benefits from the Virginia Enterprise Zone Program, administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development, and will also be eligible to receive Sales and Use Tax Exemptions on manufacturing equipment. Funding and services to support the company’s employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.

“Tessy Plastics is an incredibly valuable corporate citizen,” said Joan F. Foster, Mayor, City of Lynchburg. “We are thrilled that they have chosen to reinvest in Lynchburg for this project, reinforcing the City as a great place to live, work and play.”

“Supporting the retention and expansion of existing businesses is the number one priority of our economic development efforts in the City of Lynchburg,” said Louise E. Mitchell, Chair, Economic Development Authority of the City of Lynchburg. “Lynchburg and its citizens are stronger because companies like Tessy choose to grow here and we are proud to support their investment in our City.”

“Central Virginia is blessed to have Tessy Plastics in our area,” said Senator Steve Newman. “With this expansion, they will become an even more important employer. Virginia has developed a strong climate for jobs and economic development; this is another example of good government policy and strong business coming together.”

“Our region’s attention to the importance of growing a quality local workforce, fostering innovation, and promoting regional collaboration have all led to a strong environment for businesses to thrive,” said Delegate Scott Garrett. “Today’s announcement confirms that what we are focused on is working. Thanks to Tessy Plastics for once again choosing to invest in Lynchburg.”