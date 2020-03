TGI Fridays confirms: Lynchburg restaurant is permanently closed

| By

The TGI Fridays restaurant on Timberlake Road is “permanently closed” with no advance notice. A sign is posted at the restaurant entrance saying that is the case, and a person answering the phone said the same thing but would not offer any further comment. The posted sign reads: “Effective March 9, 2020, this TGI Fridays location is permanently closed. We appreciated your loyalty and hope to see you at one of our other locations soon.” Further information is not yet available.