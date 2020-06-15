The dentist will see you now — by phone

The COVID-19 crisis has brought about many changes in our lives, and one of them may involve how you sometimes communicate with your dentist. As WLNI’s Evan Jones reports, “teledentistry” is likely here to stay.

It’s pretty much just like how it sounds. Use your mobile device to have a video conversation with your dentist. Brad Guyton is Chief Dental Officer at Delta Dental of Virginia, and he says your dentist can use such conversations to determine whether you should come in immediately for treatment or hold off – and for how long. Its use really picked up in recent months, and Guyton says Delta Dental is interested because it can help more of the people it insures to connect with dentists, especially in underserved areas.