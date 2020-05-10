The latest COVID-19 numbers from VDH

| By

The Virginia Department of Health reports 885 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, that’s up from the 854 listed as of yesterday by 10am. The state now has 24,081 COVID-19 cases. 12 more people died from complications related to the Coronavirus, down 3 from yesterday and a sharp drop from the 43 reported on Friday. Some good news: for the 7th straight day no hospital in the Commonwealth reported having difficulty in sourcing the Personal Protective Equipment needed to protect their health care workers.