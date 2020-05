The latest Lynchburg-area COVID numbers

The number of new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases has increased by 11 in the Lynchburg region over the last five days, bringing the total to 189. The Virginia Department of Health now shows 79 cases in Lynchburg, 26 in both Amherst and Appomattox Counties, 43 in Bedford County and 15 in Campbell County.