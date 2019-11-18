Three arrested for Lynchburg 7-11 armed robbery

NEWS RELEASE: Three suspects are in custody in connection with an armed robbery at the Bedford Avenue 7-11 on November 8, 2019.

Quoterris Tykem Martin, 18, of Bedford, is charged with robbery, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, wearing a mask in a public place, grand larceny (vehicle), credit card theft, and petit larceny. Two juveniles, both 17, are charged with robbery, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and wearing a mask in a public place.