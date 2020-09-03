Three arrested in Lynchburg after execution of search warrant

Three Lynchburg residents are behind bars on drug charges. Police say after an extensive investigation they executed a search warrant last night in the 1300-block of Bedford Avenue. 37-year-old Ricardo Carter is charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine. 49-year-old Delores Davis is charged with two counts of possession of controlled substance and maintaining a nuisance residence. And 62-year-old Benjamin Marshall is charged with possession of a controlled substance.
The LPD news release is here:
For Immediate Release: September 3, 2020
Three Arrested After Execution of Search Warrant
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) has arrested three individuals after the execution of a search warrant tonight.
On September 2, 2020, after an extensive investigation, the LPD executed a search warrant in the 1300-block of Bedford Avenue. As a result, the following individuals were taken into custody.
- Ricardo Carter, 37, of Lynchburg was charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine.
- Delores Davis, 49, of Lynchburg was charged with two counts of possession of controlled substance and maintaining a nuisance residence.
- Benjamin Marshall, 62, of Lynchburg was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
This is an ongoing investigation. Any additional information will be released as an update to this news release.
