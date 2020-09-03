Three arrested in Lynchburg after execution of search warrant

| By

Three Lynchburg residents are behind bars on drug charges. Police say after an extensive investigation they executed a search warrant last night in the 1300-block of Bedford Avenue. 37-year-old Ricardo Carter is charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine. 49-year-old Delores Davis is charged with two counts of possession of controlled substance and maintaining a nuisance residence. And 62-year-old Benjamin Marshall is charged with possession of a controlled substance.

