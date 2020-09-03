Resources For Our Community

Three arrested in Lynchburg after execution of search warrant

Published September 3, 2020 | By Mari White

The LPD news release is here:

For Immediate Release: September 3, 2020

Three Arrested After Execution of Search Warrant

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) has arrested three individuals after the execution of a search warrant tonight. 

On September 2, 2020, after an extensive investigation, the LPD executed a search warrant in the 1300-block of Bedford Avenue. As a result, the following individuals were taken into custody.   

  • Ricardo Carter, 37, of Lynchburg was charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine. 
  • Delores Davis, 49, of Lynchburg was charged with two counts of possession of controlled substance and maintaining a nuisance residence. 
  • Benjamin Marshall, 62, of Lynchburg was charged with possession of a controlled substance. 

This is an ongoing investigation. Any additional information will be released as an update to this news release.

