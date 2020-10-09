Three Lynchburg residents charged with grand larceny

| By

Three Lynchburg residents are behind bars – charged with stealing several large items. On Wednesday afternoon, police saw a man with an outstanding warrant driving a stolen motorcycle go into an apartment on Greenfield Drive. Police executed a search warrant; their investigation found stolen items including two motorcycles, a vehicle, a firearm, checkbooks, and a debit card. 25-year-old Gage Plourde is charged with grand larceny, three counts of receiving stolen good, failure to comply with a court order, and obstructing justice. 20-year-old Dillon Webber and 35-year-old Amber Pollard are charged with receiving stolen goods and obstructing justice.

Here is the news release from Lynchburg Police:

Three Arrested in Connection with Grand Larceny

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department has arrested three individuals in connection with larceny of several large items.

On October 7, 2020 shortly before 5 p.m., an officer observed an individual driving a stolen motorcycle enter a residence in the 800-block of Greenfield Drive. This individual had an outstanding warrant and officers negotiated with him for nearly an hour but he would not exit the building. A search warrant was executed and the individual, along with two others, were arrested. Stolen items recovered as a result of the investigation include two motorcycles, a vehicle, a firearm, checkbooks, and a debit card.

Gage Plourde, 25, of Lynchburg was arrested and charged with grand larceny, three counts of receiving stolen good, failure to comply with a court order, and obstructing justice.

Dillon Webber, 20, of Lynchburg, was arrested and charged with receiving stolen goods and obstructing justice.

Amber Pollard, 35, of Lynchburg was arrested and charged with receiving stolen goods and obstructing justice.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Campbell at (434) 485-7267 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

This is an ongoing investigation. Any additional information will be released as an update to this news release.