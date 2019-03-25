Three months and counting on Capitol Hill

March 25th, 2019 | Written by:

Congressman Ben Cline talks about his new job in Washington D.C. and the 6th District of Virginia.

Congressman Ben Cline (032119)









Janet's Five & Dine

Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy | WLNI-FM FCC Public File
Copyright © 2016 WLNI Lynchburg 105.9FM. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom

Test