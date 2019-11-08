Three suspects sought for pre-dawn Lynchburg 7-11 holdup

NEWS RELEASE: The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred at the 7-11 store on Bedford Avenue. On November 8, 2019, at 5:14 a.m., officers with the Lynchburg Police Department responded to a report of robbery at the business. Three black males arrived at the store and demanded money from an employee. One of the suspects brandished a firearm at the clerk during the incident. All three suspects left the area with an undisclosed amount of money.This incident is currently under active investigation by the Lynchburg Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Det. Dubie at (434) 455-6102 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. You can also submit a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.