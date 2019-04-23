Three wounded during shooting in Bedford County; suspect in custody following standoff

April 23rd, 2019 | Written by:

UPDATE: Law enforcement has taken the suspect into custody following short standoff

 

From Bedford County Sheriff’s Office: At 11:30 p.m. Monday night, Bedford County 911 received a call from Shepherd Lane reporting gun shots. Law enforcement responded and found three people outside of the residence with what appeared to be non life-threatening injuries. All three individuals were transported to a hospital. The suspect barricaded himself in the residence. At this time law enforcement has the shooter contained in the home and negotiations have begun with him.









