Today is a painful 10-year anniversary for two Lynchburg-area families

Today is among the unhappiest of anniversaries for the parents of two Lynchburg-area Virginia Tech students murdered ten years ago today. Their parents urge whoever did it — or anyone who might know what happened — to come forward. WLNI’s Evan Jones has more:

08-26 Childs-Metzler Wrap-WLNI-WEB