Tonight’s COVID-19 broadcast is historic regional cooperative effort

| By

Roanoke and Lynchburg-region broadcasters and health care systems are joining forces later today in an unprecedented effort to answer your COVID-19 questions and concerns — especially those that specifically apply to our region. You can watch it on any of the Roanoke-Lynchburg television stations or hear it on WLNI. Evan Jones has a preview:

The program begins at 7:00 pm tonight.