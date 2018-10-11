Tornado Watch issued for Lynchburg region

October 11th, 2018

A tornado watch is in effect for much of the Lynchburg region until 9:00 pm this evening. A tornado watch means conditions exist that could lead to formation of tornadoes in affected areas. The watch area includes a wide portion of central and southwest Virginia including Amherst, Bedford, Campbell and Appomattox Counties along with the City of Lynchburg. This comes as Michael moves northward after slamming shore yesterday in the Florida panhandle, bringing heavy rains, gusty winds, and the threat of tornadoes to our region until it passes by this evening.

 









