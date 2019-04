UPDATE: VDOT now reports the accident has been cleared and all lanes are again open.

PREVIOUS FROM VDOT: On US 460 in the County of Campbell, in the vicinity of Lynchburg Hwy Rmp; US-460E Ramp 202B; Ramp Intersection:TO RTE 29 BUS, motorists can expect delays due to a vehicle accident. The East left shoulder and left lane are closed.