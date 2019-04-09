Traffic stop leads to arrest of driver wanted on Lynchburg abduction/kidnapping charge

A traffic stop in Franklin County led to the arrest of the driver for outstanding warrants in Lynchburg that include abduction and kidnapping – and the passenger on drug possession charges. It happened last week on US 220 near Boones Mill. 42-year-old Stevens Clemmons of Danville faces felony charges in Lynchburg. His passenger, Noah Long of Danville, is charged with possession of cocaine.

News release: On 4/3/19, deputies from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office were conducting saturation patrol on Virgil H. Goode Hwy. The purpose of the saturation patrol is to increase visibility of law enforcement on certain roads within the county and to enforce the Code of Virginia, specifically as it pertains to drug offenses. Deputies stopped a vehicle in the Boones Mill area for following too closely and contacted 42-year-old Steven L. Clemmons of Danville. Mr. Clemmons was the operator of the vehicle and was wanted out of Lynchburg, VA on multiple charges that include abduction and kidnapping. The passenger of the vehicle, Noah Long, was charged with Possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance. Clemmons was arrested on the outstanding charges and is currently being held in the Blue Ridge Regional Jail in Bedford. Long was released on 4/4/19 on a $2,500.00 secured bond.