Trash authority use recycling bins made from recycled waste

May 25th, 2019 | Written by:

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A large trash collector in Virginia will use recycling bins that are partly made from recycled trash.The Central Virginia Waste Management Authority said this week that it ordered 2,000 bins from Israeli company UBQ. The firm uses a patented process that converts municipal waste into a plastic-like composite material.UBQ said the authority is its first U.S. customer. CVWMA serves about 280,000 households in the Richmond area. Executive Director Kim Hynes said it’s testing out the bins, which she said are comprised of 25 percent of the UBQ material.UBQ says it creates the material by milling anything from banana peels to dirty plastics into a powder. The powder is then placed into a reaction chamber.UBQ says the process produces no greenhouse gas emissions or residual waste.









