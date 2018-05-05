Tree sitters found in contempt for protesting pipeline

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — A federal judge has given a mother and daughter until midnight Saturday to come down from trees and comply y their land on Virginia’s Bent Mountain. The Roanoke Times reported Friday that if the women don’t climb down voluntarily, U.S. Marshals will be authorized to arrest them five days later. The judge says she understands their frustrations, but people who express opposition through civil disobedience should be prepared to face the consequences.