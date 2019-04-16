Trees toppled in Virginia storms kill driver, 2 while in bed

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Authorities say three people have been killed by falling trees that were toppled in storms across Virginia.News outlets report that the three women were killed on Monday. One woman had been driving in the evening in Henrico County, and the two others were in bed at their homes during the early morning hours in Stafford and Lunenburg counties.Henrico County police say the driver died at the scene after a tree fell and struck her car. They didn’t provide her name. The 78-year-old in Stafford County had been pinned under a tree and her 82-year-old husband was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening. Her identity also wasn’t released.Victoria police Chief H.K. Phillips in Lunenburg County says Lena Gaulding was in her mid-60s.