Truck crosses US 29, kills oncoming driver

| By

NEWS RELEASE: Virginia State Police Trooper N.A. Keister is investigating a two vehicle crash which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Thursday (Sept 5) at 3:45 p.m. on Route 29, two tenths of a mile north of Route 29 Business in Pittsylvania County.

A 2017 Peterbilt 330 transport truck was traveling south on Route 29, when it ran off the right side of the road and struck the guardrail. The Peterbilt then crossed the southbound lanes, then ran through the median and struck a 2014 Nissan Rogue; which was traveling north on Route 29.

The driver of the Nissan was identified as Josephine Gee, 63, of Chatham, Va. Ms. Gee was wearing her seatbelt and died at the scene.

The information for the driver of the Peterbilt is not available at this time and charges are pending.

The crash remains under investigation.