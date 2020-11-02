Trump Train rolls through Lynchburg

Hundreds of supporters turned out yesterday in Lynchburg for the Trump train at the lower level of the Plaza. The caravan then drove through the city. Organizers counted more than 700 vehicles. The rally for the Trump Pence ticket also included Republican US Senate Candidate Daniel Gade, Congressman Ben Cline, and 5th District Congressional candidate Bob Good. Polls suggest a tight race in the 5th district but Good told the crowd that yesterday’s high turnout reflects the enthusiasm of Republican voters.