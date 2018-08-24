TSA: Loaded gun found in Alabama man’s luggage at DC airport

August 24th, 2018 | Written by:

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) – Authorities say they found a loaded gun in an Alabama man’s luggage at Washington Dulles International Airport. The Washington Post reports airport police say Transportation Security Administration officers found the gun Wednesday inside 27-year-old Neal Mock’s carry-on bag. The .40-caliber handgun loaded with 10 rounds was confiscated and Mock, of Florala, Alabama, was charged with a state weapons violation. This is the 12th gun found at the airport this year. TSA officials say roughly 80 percent of the guns caught at airport checkpoints are loaded.

 









