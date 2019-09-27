Two arrested after shots are fired near Sunshine Market

Two people are under arrest after Lynchburg Police responded to calls of shots fired yesterday evening near the Sunshine Market at Pollard and 2nd Streets. A nearby home was struck by gunfire, but there are no reports of any injuries. Police say a subsequent search led to the seizure of what is described as a “substantial amount” of marijuana and cash. Najee Culver faces drug charges, and Londell Thompson is charged with a firearms violation.
NEWS RELEASE: The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating after a series of shots were fired near the Sunshine Market last night. On September 26, 2019 at 6:27 p.m., officers responded to a call for multiple shots fired in the area of the Sunshine Market at Pollard Street and 2nd Street. Officers arrived and discovered that three individuals were involved in a physical fight in the parking lot that ended in shots fired.
A residence in the 200-block of Pollard St was struck by gunfire. Police located two subjects behind that residence and they were detained. A search warrant was obtained for the residence. Police seized a substantial amount of marijuana, cash and a firearm.
Officers arrested Najee D. Culver, 25, of Lynchburg, for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a controlled substance. Officers also arrested Londell H. Thompson, 45, of Lynchburg, for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Both subjects are being held at the Lynchburg Adult Detention Center without bond.
Two firearms, cash, and controlled substances were seized in relation to this incident.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. R. G. Miller at (434) 455-6160 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.