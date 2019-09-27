Two arrested after shots are fired near Sunshine Market

| By

NEWS RELEASE: The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating after a series of shots were fired near the Sunshine Market last night. On September 26, 2019 at 6:27 p.m., officers responded to a call for multiple shots fired in the area of the Sunshine Market at Pollard Street and 2nd Street. Officers arrived and discovered that three individuals were involved in a physical fight in the parking lot that ended in shots fired.

A residence in the 200-block of Pollard St was struck by gunfire. Police located two subjects behind that residence and they were detained. A search warrant was obtained for the residence. Police seized a substantial amount of marijuana, cash and a firearm.

Officers arrested Najee D. Culver, 25, of Lynchburg, for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a controlled substance. Officers also arrested Londell H. Thompson, 45, of Lynchburg, for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Both subjects are being held at the Lynchburg Adult Detention Center without bond.

Two firearms, cash, and controlled substances were seized in relation to this incident.