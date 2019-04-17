Two arrested for multiple thefts from Amherst Co. mailboxes

An Amherst County couple is charged with taking more than 500 pieces of mail from boxes at 145 different residences – and fraudulently cashing checks they stole. Investigators had no trouble finding Charles and Alyssa Branham; they were already jailed on separate burglary and grand larceny charges.

News release: In December of 2018 The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office began receiving complaints from residents, primarily in the Monroe and Elon areas, of mail missing from their mail boxes and checks that had been fraudulently cashed in surrounding counties. As a result of these complaints, and in conjunction with investigations that were already in progress, investigators were able to recover over 500 pieces of stolen mail from 145 different residences in Amherst County. On 4/12/19, a total of 196 warrants were issued for Charles W. Branham Jr. and Lauren Alyssa Branham for larceny of mail. Those warrants were served on 4/16/19 at The Blue Ridge Regional Jail in Lynchburg. We would like to thank The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, The Lynchburg Police Department, and The US Postal Inspector’s Office for their assistance in this investigation.