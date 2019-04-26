Two charged, one sought for residential robbery

Lynchburg Police say two people are in custody — and a third is being sought — for a robbery yesterday afternoon on the 13oo block of Ashbourne Drive. That’s around the Blue Ridge Farms and Woodbine Village neighborhoods north of Old Forest Road. Police say the male victim required medical treatment but was not seriously injured. Early today, police arrested 33-year-old Shirley East and 25-year-old Cody Thurmond and charged them with robbery and other counts. Both are Lynchburg residents. Police say they do not yet know the identity of the third person involved, and they are asking for the public’s help.

From Lynchburg City Police: On Thursday, April 25, 2019 at approximately 5:20 p.m., the Lynchburg Police Department along with the Lynchburg Fire Department responded to the 1300 block of Ashborne Dr in reference to a Robbery. A male victim was located with non-life threatening injuries. The male was transported to LGH ER, treated and later released. One suspect was immediately identified as Shirley East. Two other males were with East during the incident. On April 26th, 2019 at approximately 1 a.m. Officers of the Lynchburg Police Department located

Shirley East in the company of Cody Thurmond who was identified as one of the males involved. The third suspect has yet to be identified. Shirley East, age 33 a resident of Lynchburg was charged with the following: Robbery, Assault by Mob. Cody Thurmond, age 25 a resident of Lynchburg was charged with the following: Robbery, Malicious Wounding by Mob, Possession of a Schedule I or II drug. East and Thurmond were transported to Blue Ridge Regional Jail where they are being held without bond. This is believed to be an isolated incident. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective S.L. Duncan at 434-455-6178 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.