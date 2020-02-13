Two dead in head-on crash

State Police report two people were killed in a head-on crash in Pittsylvania County. It happened yesterday morning along state route 57. Troopers say 27-year-old Quintez Nibblett of Martinsville crossed the center line, striking a vehicle driven by 51-year-old Michael Pickral of Chatham. Police say both drivers died at the scene.

NEWS RELEASE: At 5:12 a.m. Wednesday (Feb. 12, 2020), Virginia State Trooper J.W. Gregory responded to a two-vehicle crash in Pittsylvania County. A 2016 Honda Civic was traveling east on Rt. 57 (Callands Rd.), just west of the intersection with Rt. 623 (Deer Haven Dr.), when it crossed the center line and collided with a 1996 Dodge Ram 1500 traveling west.

The driver of the Honda, Quintez D. Nibblett, 27, of Martinsville, VA, died at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Ford truck, Michael K. Pickral, 51, of Chatham, VA also died at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.