Two ejected, killed when SUV overturns near Farmville

State Police say two people were killed and two others were hurt, when an SUV ran off a roadway a few miles southwest of Farmville, overturned several times, and ejected them. It happened last week on Five Forks Road. Police identify the victims as the driver, 61-year-old Willie Paterson of Farmville, and 38-year-old Catrisa Paterson of Pamplin. Two others were sent for hospital treatment.

NEWS RELEASE: Virginia State Police Senior Trooper J.T. Farris is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Prince Edward County. The crash occurred July 31, 2019 at 6:37 p.m. on Route 658, east of Route 650. A 1999 Ford Explorer was traveling along Route 658 when it first ran off the right side of the road, crossed over the roadway and then ran off the left side of the road. The vehicle overturned several times ejecting both the driver and passenger.

The driver, Willie K. Paterson Jr., 61, of Farmville, Va., died at the scene. The passenger, Catrisa L. Paterson, 38, of Pamplin, Va., was transported to Southside Community Hospital in Farmville, where she died later that same night. A 2-year-old male passenger was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries. He was not secured in a child safety seat. A 17-year-old male passenger was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries. The 17-year-old was wearing a seat belt. Neither of the deceased was wearing a seat belt.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.