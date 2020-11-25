Two men shot by homeowner in Lynchburg home invasion

| By

Lynchburg police say a homeowner shot two men who were trying to break into a home on Wooldridge Circle around 1:40 this morning. Police say two men knocked on the door and assaulted the resident before the resident shot both suspects. They suffered non-life threatening injuries. James Franklin, 27, of Roanoke, and Alan Douglas Mould, 26, of Lynchburg are charged with breaking and entering and assault and battery.

Here is the news release from Lynchburg Police:

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a home invasion that occurred on Wooldridge Circle early this morning.

On November 25, 2020 at 1:40 a.m., officers responded to the 100-block of Wooldridge Circle for a report of a burglary in progress. Two men knocked on a residence and assaulted the resident before trying to enter the home. The resident shot both suspects who suffered non-life threatening injuries.

James Franklin, 27, of Roanoke, is charged with breaking and entering and assault and battery.

Alan Douglas Mould, 26, of Lynchburg is charged with breaking and entering and assault and battery.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Davis at (434) 455-6166 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

This is an ongoing investigation. Any additional information will be released as an update to this news release.