Two men wanted to Montvale store holdup

Two men are wanted for holding up a Montvale convenience store. The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office say the two walked in last night to the Roadside Market along US 460, one of them with a shotgun, and demanded money.

From the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office: At 9:16 p.m. Monday evening May 20, 2019, Bedford County 911 received a call from Road Side Market in Montvale. The caller stated that two heavyset white men with mask covering their faces entered the store and one had a shotgun. The caller said the men took cash and cigarettes. Suspect number one was wearing a red long sleeve shirt, black jeans and red shoes. Suspect number two was wearing a long sleeve tie dyed shirt, black jeans and was carrying a shotgun. Both suspects were wearing baseball type caps. Investigators believe the suspects may have left the store in a dark colored Jeep Liberty or Patriot. Direction of travel unknown.

Anyone with information on this crime, please contact the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-586-7827 or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900 or go online to http://cvcrimestoppers.org. Enter your tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3TIPS app on your mobile device. Crime Stopper callers remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward up to $1,000.00.