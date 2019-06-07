Two minors injured in Bedford County car accident

June 7th, 2019 | Written by:

FROM VIRGINIA STATE POLICE: State Police are investigating a crash that occurred at 5:40 p.m. on Hendricks Store Road in Bedford County. The crash involved two vehicles and is reported to be a head-on crash. There are several life-threatening injuries involving multiple juveniles. At least two juveniles were flown from the scene. Information is not complete at this time as this is an open incident.The Virginia State Police Crash Reconstruction Team was called to assist with the investigation.Troopers have cleared the scene and are enroute to the hospital to obtain more information. The roadway was opened at 7:19 p.m.The crash remains under investigation.









