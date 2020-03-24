Two more COVID-19 cases in Bedford County

| By

The Virginia Department of Health reports two more confirmed coronavirus cases in Bedford County, bringing the county’s total to three. Officials say one of the new cases was acquired through travel within the U.S. and the other through community transmission. None of the Bedford County cases has required hospitalization.

NEWS RELEASE: In response to questions about new cases of COVID-19, we have received notification of two additional cases in Bedford County, bringing the district total to four (three in Bedford and one in Amherst). Of the new cases, one was acquired through travel within the U.S., while the other was acquired through community transmission. As usual, CVHD staff are performing contact investigation and will be notifying those who may have been exposed. While none of CVHD’s cases have required hospitalization, district staff continue to remain in contact and monitor their situation.

CVHD continues to advise residents to take preventive measures to reduce their risk of COVID-19 transmission, including:

Practicing social distancing

Washing hands frequently, for at least 20 seconds

Covering your mouth with your elbow or a tissue when sneezing/coughing

Avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

Disinfecting all frequently touched surfaces

By following these protective guidelines, CVHD residents can help ensure they–and those around them–stay healthy. If you have any questions, please contact Lindsey Cawood at this email address or (434) 477-5908.