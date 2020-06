Two new COVID-19 cases reported in Lynchburg region

| By

The Virginia Department of Health reports 55,775 confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 since the virus first arrived. The VDH reports 282 cases so far in the Lynchburg region, an increase of two in the latest 24-hour reporting period; both new cases are in Bedford County. The latest numbers show 96 in Lynchburg, 28 in Amherst County, 34 in Appomattox County, 96 in Bedford County, and 28 in Campbell County. The number of COVID-related deaths in the region remains at four.