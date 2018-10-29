Two pizza delivery robberies: same place, same procedure, similar suspects

Lynchburg Police say two weekend holdups of pizza delivery drivers are very similar, and it appears they are connected. The first occurred Friday evening, the second Sunday evening at 1501 Kemper Street, in the area of the Jobs Overall Apartments. Police say in both cases, two suspects appearing to be teenagers displayed a taser and robbed the drivers of the food they were delivering and cash they were carrying. We have full information on our web and social media sites.

From Lynchburg Police: The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating the robberies of pizza delivery drivers over this past weekend. On October 26, 2018 at 8:13 pm, LPD officers responded to 1501 Kemper St to investigate after a pizza delivery driver reported they were robbed. The driver reported food and cash were taken from them after one of two suspects involved displayed a Taser. The victim was not injured during this incident. First suspect was described as a light skinned black male, short in height weighing between 130 and 150 pounds and wearing dark clothing. The approximate age reported was between 15 and 18 years old. The second suspect is described as a darker skinned black male, medium height weighing between 140 and 160 pounds, also wearing dark clothing. The approximate age reported was between 15 and 18 years old. On October 28, 2018 at 8:45 pm, LPD officers responded again to 1501 Kemper St to investigate after a separate pizza delivery driver reported they were robbed. The driver reported that food, cash and personal property were taken from them after a Taser was displayed. The victim was not injured during this incident. The victim reported that two black male suspects were involved and gave very similar descriptions as the first victim. Based on the initial investigation, it appears these incidents may be connected. The Lynchburg Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division is actively investigating these crimes.