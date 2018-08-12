Two shot in Lynchburg early today

(from Lynchburg PD) On August 12, at approximately 1:45am, the Lynchburg Police Department responded to the area of King Street and Terminal Street for reports of shots being fired. Officers were then advised that two males had just shown up at the Lynchburg General Hospital ’s Emergency Department with apparent gunshot wounds. Officers then arrived at the hospital and found a 19 year old male (Lynchburg resident) and an 18 year old male (Gladys resident), both with non-life threatening injuries. The males advised that they had been in the area of King Street and Terminal Street when they were shot. This incident remains under investigation by the Lynchburg Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division