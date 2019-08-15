Two sought for stealing woman’s wallet from area McDonald’s

Lynchburg Police hope restaurant surveillance photos help them find two men wanted for stealing a woman’s wallet last month at the Old Forest Road McDonald’s. Police say it happened during the noon hour on July 25th – the woman left the wallet on the counter and the two suspects picked it up and took off.

From Lynchburg Police Facebook page: Do you recognize these men? We are looking for them after they stole a wallet from the McDonald’s on Old Forest Road last month. A woman left her wallet on the counter at the restaurant around 12:30 p.m. on July 25, 2019, and the two men pictured picked it up and left with it. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the LPD at (434) 455-6041 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.