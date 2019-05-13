Two taken to hospital following shooting in Lynchburg

FROM Lynchburg Police: On May 12, 2019 at 9:22 p.m., officers of the Lynchburg Police Department were dispatched to the 1600 block of 12th Street for multiple reports of an individual who had been shot.

Members of the Criminal Investigations Division responded along with Forensics Detectives. The initial investigation has shown that two individuals exchanged gunfire in front of a business and one of the individuals was able to flee on foot.

The other subject,a 20-year-old male resident of Lynchburg was transported to the Lynchburg General Hospital where he is receiving treatment for non-life threatening injuries.A short time later, medics transported the second subject to the hospital for a single gunshot wound to the midsection. This victim is also a 20-year-old male resident of Lynchburg.It is believed that this is an isolated incident. This is an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Detective Tucker at (434)455-6116 or call Crimestoppers.

Any further information about this case will only be released as an update to this press release.