Two women sought for shoplifting 30 items from J.C. Penney

Lynchburg Police are asking for help identifying and finding two women wanted for allegedly shoplifting 30 items worth more than $700 yesterday from J.C. Penney’s at River Ridge Mall. Police say the have ID’d one suspect as 52-year-old Evora Askins of Lynchburg, but at last report, they had not yet found her. A second woman has not yet been identified.

From Lynchburg Police: On November 26, 2018, Officers with the Lynchburg Police Department responded to JC Penney, 3409 Candlers Mountain Rd at the River Ridge Mall for a report of shoplifting. The complainant stated at approximately 4:15 pm, two females entered the store each carrying either a bag or pocketbook. Store personnel observed the two females concealing merchandise in their bags and notified LPD. After selecting several items, the two females exited the store and got into a dark colored Chevrolet Malibu with Georgia License plates ARN-6019 and left the property. In total, 30 items were taken with a total loss of $748.16. One female has Been identified as Evora Askins, 52 year old resident of Lynchburg. A warrant was obtained for Askins and she is currently wanted for Grand Larceny. The second female has not been identified at this time and the Lynchburg Police Department is seeking the community’s assistance to identify her. The second female is described as a black female wearing a grey shirt, black coat with orange liner and glasses. Anyone who may have information to the whereabouts of Askins or the identity of the above described female is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department of Crime Stoppers.