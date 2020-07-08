University of Lynchburg makes standardized tests optional for next applicants

The University of Lynchburg will make standardized tests an optional part of applying for the school year that begins one year from now. School officials say COVID-related challenges prompted the decision. The university says it will the test-optional policy to determine if it should be kept in place for future admission decisions.

NEWS RELEASE: LYNCHBURG, Va. (July 8, 2020) – The University of Lynchburg has adopted a test-optional policy for students who apply for admission for the Fall 2021 and Spring 2022 semesters. This comes in response to nationwide SAT and ACT test-taking challenges and technical difficulties amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

“The University of Lynchburg is committed to keeping the doors of opportunity open to all students,” Vice President of Enrollment Management Rita Detwiler said. “We believe that going test-optional for this graduating class will remove obstacles and support them in their personal and academic growth.”

Admitted students interested in the Westover Honors College should check the University website for specific requirements.

Detwiler noted that while students are welcome to submit test scores, if available, those scores will not impact an admissions decision. To help assess language skills, international students will be required to submit either the SAT, ACT, TOEFL, or IELTS.

Lynchburg will conduct a thorough review of its test-optional policy going forward to determine whether SAT and ACT scores will be used in future admissions decisions.

For more information, email admissions@lynchburg.edu or call 800-426-8101.