University of Lynchburg names new provost

News release: A biology professor with a dedication to the student experience will become the University of Lynchburg’s chief academic officer in 2019. Allison Jablonski has been named provost-elect and will become vice president and provost on July 1. She follows Sally Selden, who has been named provost at The Citadel after serving in Lynchburg’s top academic role since 2015. “Dr. Jablonski is a perfect leader for this position and will continue the strong advances recently made in the academic division under Dr. Selden,” said Kenneth R. Garren, president of the University of Lynchburg. The university is a national leader in student engagement, and Jablonski said her goal is to continue leading changes with that focus. “We don’t want to just rest on our laurels. We want to do new, innovative things,” she said. “Our dedication to the student experience drives us all to make sure that students are getting the best out of their education.”