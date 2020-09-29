University of Lynchburg reports no positive COVID cases

The University of Lynchburg is reporting NO positive cases of COVID-19 among the student population as of yesterday. Since students returned to campus, the university says it has resolved 326 cases, which means the person can return to class. The University says it has 10 students in quarantine. Meanwhile, Sweet Briar College in Amherst County is also reporting no active COVID 19 cases.

Here is the entire letter from the University of Lynchburg:

As of this morning, there are no positive COVID-19 cases within our student population. We are currently managing 10 students in quarantine (3 on campus and 7 off campus). We have resolved 326 cases that presented since students returned to campus. A case is resolved when an individual receives medical clearance to leave quarantine or isolation and return to classes/activities. These numbers are updated each weekday morning.

Currently, there are two confirmed active positives among faculty and staff.

The University continues to operate in Alert Level 2, with its heightened restrictions. Changes in procedures and protocols cannot be considered until we see 14 days without the occurrence of a new positive test.

We will continue to closely monitor and report the number of active positive cases, the number of students isolated or quarantined on campus, and the number of resolved cases. These key operational metrics will be evaluated alongside functional metrics specific to areas such as campus life and our ability to continue delivering a quality academic experience. Together, these metrics will help us determine if and when we may need to move to Alert Level 3, or return to Level 1.

New cases are added to this list by the Health Center as they present.

We are reporting only those cases where the individual is or was present on campus during the 14-day period spanning their infection. Those who were not on campus over the summer and may have tested positive for COVID-19 during that time are not included in this summary. Our plan for managing a campus outbreak, including our alert levels, may be found here.

Updated Sept. 28, 2020