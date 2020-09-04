University of Lynchburg to resume in-person classes

The University of Lynchburg says its number of students testing positive for COVID is 26, down from a high of 46 last week. The school says it’s managing 103 students in quarantine or isolation as compared to a high of 125 earlier in the week. University of Lynchburg has been having online classes for a couple of weeks, but classes will be delivered in person again beginning Monday. Outside visitors are not permitted inside any residential facility, but visitors to campus are permitted if they’re wearing masks and physical distancing.