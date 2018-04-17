University to host forum on school safety

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Virginia Commonwealth University and state Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian Moran are set to host a forum on school safety. The April 23 event in Richmond will focus on how officials can assess and investigate potential threats at schools. Moran will also moderate a panel about the roles of school resource officers. Robyn McDougle, the interim director of the Center for Public Policy at Virginia Commonwealth University’s L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs, said school safety is an important and timely topic. A 19-year-old former student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, is accused of bringing an assault rifle to the school in February and killing 17 students and staff members.