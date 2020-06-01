Update: 3 new cases reported in Lynchburg region

| By

3 new confirmed or “probable” coronavirus cases have been attributed to the Lynchburg region by the VDH, according to data released this morning. State health officials are reporting the 3 cases are in Bedford County bringing the overall total to 60. Case counts remain the same in the neighboring Lynchburg area, and the surrounding counties of Amherst, Appomattox, and Campbell .The number of COVID-related deaths in the region remains at four.

”Probable” cases are defined as symptomatic persons with known exposure to COVID-19 but were not tested or whose tests results are pending.