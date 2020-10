UPDATE: Judge extends Virginia voter registrations for 48 hours

A judge has extended Virginia voter registrations for 48 hours, citing “tremendous harm” when cut cable knocked site offline. Tuesday was the deadline to register to vote in Virginia before Election Day. But a cut cable knocked out service to multiple agencies, including the citizen portal and registrar’s offices, for about six hours. The state’s IT agency tweeted that the cable was inadvertently cut during a Chesterfield County roadside utilities project.