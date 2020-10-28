UPDATE: Lynchburg police make two more arrests in attempted armed robbery

Lynchburg Police have made two additional arrests and recovered a firearm used in an attempted armed robbery Monday night. 18-year-old Ethan Kegley of Evington and a 16-year-old juvenile male were arrested yesterday and face various charges. Monday night, 18-year-old Lakerio Farmer and a 15-year-old juvenile male were arrested. Police say the four tried to rob someone at gunpoint in the 53-hundred block of Fort Avenue on Monday night.

Here is the latest news release from Lynchburg Police:

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department has made two additional arrests and recovered a firearm used in an attempted armed robbery last night.

A 16-year-old juvenile male is charged with attempted robbery, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and conspiracy to commit a robbery. Ethan Kegley, 18, of Evington, is charged with attempted robbery, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and conspiracy to commit a robbery.

This is an ongoing investigation. Any additional information will be released as an update to this news release.

Anyone with information or video in the area of this incident is asked to contact Det. Stevenson at (434) 455-6116 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.