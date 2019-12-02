UPDATE: Michael Brown was hiding in attic when caught

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says murder suspect Michael Brown was hiding in the attic of his mother’s home when he was taken into custody on Monday of last week. Officials say new information led to a new search of the residence, and as officers prepared to enter the attic, Brown crawled out and was apprehended without incident. Officials say Brown never contacted law enforcement to turn himself in.

From the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office: There have been numerous media inquiries about the apprehension of Michael Brown. For clarification the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office will provide the following statement. On November 27, 2019, in the early morning hours, the investigation led law enforcement authorities including the U. S. Marshals, the Virginia State Police and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, back to the residence of Rodney Brown on Woodthrush Cir. in Franklin County. Officers were searching the residence for Michael Brown. As officers prepared to enter the attic space of the residence, Michael Brown crawled out of the attic and was apprehended by law enforcement without further incident. At no point did Michael Brown contact law enforcement and make arrangements to surrender or turn himself in.