UPDATE: Police identify officer who fired at suspect

Lynchburg Police have released the name of the officer who fired shots at a fleeing suspect late last month. The officer is identified as M. Iazzi, and police say his gunfire was directed at 22-year-old Malik Andrews after he raised his gun in the officer’s direction. Andrews was captured a short time later. As is standard practice, State Police are investigating and Officer Iazzi is on restricted duty until its completion.

UPDATE from Lynchburg Police: Listed below is the name of the Lynchburg Police Department officer who fired his department-issued handgun after Andrews pointed a gun at him. Officer M. Iazzi, assigned to Patrol Operations. Over 5 years of law enforcement experience. As is standard practice after an officer-involved shooting, Officer Iazzi has been placed on restricted duty. An internal administrative investigation – also normal procedure – has been initiated by the LPD. We will continue to support our officer through this process. No further information will be released at this time out of respect for the ongoing VSP investigation.

PREVIOUS: On December 30, 2018, at approximately 2:01 p.m., patrol officers with the Lynchburg Police Department were dispatched to a residence in the 700-block of Norwood Street for a report of a violent trespasser on the scene. The first officer to arrive on scene quickly encountered two armed individuals, one of whom raised their gun in the direction of the officer. The officer shot his department -issued handgun at the suspect, who then fled from the scene on foot. No one was hit as a result of the officer firing his weapon. Approximately 20 minutes later, officers located the suspect, who again fled on foot. Officers chased after him and deployed their Taser, which successfully assisted them in taking the suspect into custody without injuring him. One officer received an injury to his hand, however. The Lynchburg Police Department requested the Virginia State Police to investigate the officer involved shooting. As is standard practice, the officer directly involved in the shooting has been placed on restricted duty. The LPD Criminal Investigations Division responded to investigate the original incident, and as a result, 22-year-old Lynchburg resident Malik J’Kwar Andrews was arrested and charged with the following: Brandishing a Firearm (at the LPD officer), Brandishing a Firearm (at another person on the scene), Grand Larceny,

Obstruction of Justice –Fleeing from a Law Enforcement Officer. He was transported to the Blue Ridge Regional Jail in Lynchburg where he was held without bond. The officers involved in today’s events have again demonstrated their high level of commitment and dedication to the Lynchburg Police Department and the citizens of Lynchburg. We are thankful that no one was seriously injured and are reminded of the hidden and unexpected dangers that those in law enforcement face every day. The LPD sincerely appreciates the continued support from the citizens of Lynchburg and our community partners. We work better together.