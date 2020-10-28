UPDATE: Remains in Appomattox County homicide identified

The Appomattox County sheriff’s office has confirmed that the remains found in a burned car last week belonged to 45-year-old Carlos L. Rose who was reported missing from Bedford County a day earlier. 29-year-old Artenna K. Horsley-Robey of Lynchburg is charged with murder, and authorities are looking for person of interest – a man who may be driving a dark colored 2012 VW Passat with a Virginia license plate. Rose’s abandoned car was found last Wednesday in Appomattox-Buckingham State Forest. The sheriff’s office says its thoughts and prayers are with Rose’s family as they work to provide answers in the case.